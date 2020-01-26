GANSER, Rodman, passed away at the age of 81, at his home in Midlothian, Virginia, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, after a short illness. Rod was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Paul Ganser and Helen Weidner Ganser, the younger of two children. He attended Colgate University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1960, subsequently taking up a position as assistant professor of Spanish. Rob subsequently received his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin and went on to teach there as well as at Sweet Briar College and Colorado College in Colorado Springs. Rod was a passionate admirer of the Fine and Decorative Arts, particularly of the 20th Century, and acquired expert knowledge in Arts and Crafts Pottery, American Studio Pottery and French Ceramics. He was a voracious reader and possessed an extensive library on the decorative arts. After his retirement, Rod became a decorative arts dealer and regularly participated in antique shows and art and crafts symposiums. Balancing his love of the arts, Rod was an enthusiastic watcher of college basketball and track and field events, particularly if Colgate was competing. He will be greatly missed by many friends and acquaintances for his passionate love of art and design, his generous sharing of his knowledge and his dry sense of humor. Rod was predeceased by his sister, Paula M. Ganser; and is survived by his son, William C. Barnes. A memorial will take place at a later date.View online memorial
