GARBY, Alan Lee. This is something we never wanted to do but it is time to say goodbye to our brother Al, (10/30/50 - 4/23/2020), predeceased by his two loving parents Mary Elizabeth and Rodes Carl Garby. Born premature and essentially blind, he fought his way through life mostly successfully, but always determined. Smart, generous, irascible, funny and endowed with an incredible memory and supersonic hearing, he was "the man who heard too much." We believe he has an eternal seat at his favorite video poker table in Vegas, in his favorite casino, drinking expensive scotch with a pretty woman; he earned it! Al persevered through public schooling without any special accommodations, managed not to flunk out of college and earned an associates degree, and then supported himself his entire adult life-good for you dude! He worked for Varco in California when he was trying to "discover himself," and then had a long career at the Department of Planning and Budget working for the State of Virginia. We're all grateful that he was able to retire early, move back to St. Pete where he grew up, to wear shorts and Hawaiian shirts, his hats, and to just enjoy living. The family, Martha, Carol, Brian (Donna) and Bean want to thank all the friends from Richmond, St. Pete and other places who helped Al in so many ways through the last two years of the fight he finally lost against colon and pancreatic cancer. Al is survived by many special nieces, nephews, his sister-in-law, cousins (and some of them kissing), friends and lovers, he especially loved the women although he loved his guy friends too; and his kitty, Darling. All of you were special to him and appreciated even if he didn't always open your cards. He was who he was. The Garby family will announce a memorial Celebration of Al's Life sometime this summer, probably at "the river." Remember to wear your best Hawaiian shirt, white socks and sneakers.View online memorial
