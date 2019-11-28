GARDEEN, THELMA

GARDEEN, Mrs. Thelma, departed this life November 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gardeen; son, Douglas Johnson; and brother, Hunter Johnson. She is survived by one sister, Lucille Payne, age 99 of Seattle, Wash.; four grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday. Family and friends assemble at the chapel 10:45 a.m. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial