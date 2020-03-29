GARDNER, Anthony John "Tony," 56, passed away on March 19, 2020, at his home in Henrico County, Virginia. Tony grew up in Henrico and graduated from Varina High School. He went on to become a building contractor and did so for the next 35 years. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Esther; and brother, Ronald Earl. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzi; his two sons, Justin and Joshua; father, Marvin; sisters, Debbie, Susan, Sandy, Patricia, Jackie; and brother, Chuck; as well as two grandchildren, Haydin and Owen; along with his nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be private.View online memorial
