GARDNER, Dorothy Selden Warner (wife of the late William Rush Gardner Jr.), passed to her heavenly home September 15, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C. She was born March 21, 1929, in Richmond. Her parents were the late Thomas and Pauline Warner; and her sister was the late Polly B. Warner. She was raised in Tappahannock and lived most of her adult life in her ancestral home "Sunnyside" in Dunnsville, Va. At the age of 7, she began writing a weekly column, the "Children's News" for the Rappahannock Times. Two years later, she appeared on "We the People" in New York and received national recognition as the country's youngest columnist. For two years, she broadcast "The Children's News" over WRTD in Richmond. During World War II, she was a reporter for the Baltimore News Post and Sunday American newspapers. She attended St. Margaret's and Kenwood High School and graduated from Tappahannock High School. She graduated with a B.A. from Westhampton College and worked on a master's degree from ODU. She taught at both the primary and secondary levels and retired as a certified real estate appraiser with Gardner Realty. She was raised in Rappahannock Christian Church and served as a teacher and deaconess. She was very active in the community, serving as presidents of Center Cross PTA, Essex Woman's Club, Lettice Lee Chapter Colonial Dames 17th Century, Regent for the Henricopolis Chapter of DAR and a member of the Jamestown Society. She and Helen Ware co-authored a handbook for senior citizens. She also wrote and directed Memorial Day services honoring Essex County citizens serving in Desert Storm and the dedication of the cannon. Dorothy and Rush had three children, William R. Gardner III (Lynn) of Summerfield, N.C., Dorothy G. Aikin (Don) of Wake Forest, N.C. and the late Pearce Gardner; three grandchildren, Sam S. Aikin (Katrina), Dorothy S. Aikin and Katherine L. Gardner; and one great-grandchild, Colton R. Williams. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Rappahannock Christian Church, Dunnsville. Interment at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Millers Tavern. Donations may be made to Rappahannock Christian Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, N.C. 27405.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
