GARDNER, Jean Bowles Berkle, 91, of Midlothian, peacefully joined her loved ones on the other side on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was affectionately known as "GrammaJean" by her grands. Jean was born and grew up in Goochland County and lived there within the same one mile area for a number of years. She was in high school during WWII, graduated in 1946 and married Paul H. Berkle Sr. when he returned from serving overseas. As typical of the time, she was a stay-at-home mom until the early '60s. She later traveled the country for a number of years, returning to Virginia and settling in Midlothian near her mother. Among her survivors are her sister, Nancy Bowles Hubbard Ciejek; her children, Cynthia Berkle Whittaker, Paul H. Berkle (Cathy), Rebecca Berkle Gorman (Johnny) and Jennifer Berkle Carroll Rotureau; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Jane Cochrane Bowles and Bernard Ellsworth Bowles; her brothers, Ellsworth, Malcolm (Mac) and Beverly Bowles; and her husbands, Paul H. Berkle Sr. and Ken Gardner (South Carolina). As Jean wished, later this summer her family will hold an extended family reunion to celebrate her life and then Paul will take her ashes to Nags Head. Donations in Jean's memory can be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Mass. 01051-0515 or Bon Secours Hospice, 5008 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
