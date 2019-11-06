GARLICK, TAYLOR SR.

GARLICK, Taylor Elmore Sr., departed this life November 4, 2019. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Wednesday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6 to 8 p.m. and where homegoing services will be held Thursday, November 7, at 1 p.m. www.hwdabney.com

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.