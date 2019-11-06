GARLICK, TAYLOR SR.

GARLICK, Taylor Elmore Sr., departed this life November 4, 2019. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Wednesday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6 to 8 p.m. and where homegoing services will be held Thursday, November 7, at 1 p.m. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
