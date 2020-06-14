GARNER, Charlie, age 96, of Richmond, departed this life June 7, 2020. He was a devoted member of Riverview Baptist Church. Mr. Garner was a World War II and Korean War Army veteran. He was also a member of the Astoria Beneficial Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Garner. He is survived by one daughter, Charmaine Garner; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Dr. Stephen Hewlett officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday. The governor's guidance on attendance will apply.View online memorial
