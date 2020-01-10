GARNER, Cynthia Renee, of Henrico, departed this life January 7, 2020. Surviving are her daughters, Ashley Walton (Brandon) and Kristen C. Garner; grandson, Brayden M. Walton; mother, LaVerne Mobley; sister, Cassandra Mobley; uncle, Frederick A. Royal; husband and friend, Edward Garner; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Metropolitan African American Baptist Church, 5263 Warwick Rd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper Jr. officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
GARNER, CYNTHIA
