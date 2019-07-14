GARNER, Danny L., 71, of Chesterfield, passed away July 9, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Erlene Garner; partner, Pamela J. Brawer; children, Scot R. Garner (Judy) and Patricia D. Garner; grandchildren, Jacob W. Garner and Hayden S. Garner; and niece and nephew, Madison P. and Chase M. Johnson. Danny was a member of The IBEW Local Union 666 for over 40 years, where he served in many capacities, including President. He loved his family and spending time teasing his grandchildren, playing with his dogs and fulfilling his passion for cars. He assisted in raising Canine Companion Puppies. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions for Independence c/o Old Dominion Chapter Treasurer, 3000 Ellesmere Dr., Midlothian, Va. 23113.View online memorial