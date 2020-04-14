GARNER, WILLIAM

GARNER, Mr. William Christian, of Fort Mill, S.C., age 77, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at The Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill. Services will be held privately for the family. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Mr. Garner was the son of the late George Lincoln Garner and Dorothy Sue Dotson Garner. He attended Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. and proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Mr. Garner retired as an operations manager for Markel Corp., having worked for them the past 16 years in Richmond, Va. He was a real people person and enjoyed playing golf and liked all kinds of sports. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Robin Elizabeth Sullivan Garner; and his only child, George Alan Garner and his significant other, Rina Allen. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert Thomas Garner; and his sister, Jean Ling. Donations may be made to Atrium Health Heart Failure Clinic, 1025 Morehead Medical Drive #600, Charlotte, N.C. 28204. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
-
CarMax to furlough 15,000 employees nationwide, including 450 in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…