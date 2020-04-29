GARNETT, Brenda G., 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away April 26, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Margaret B. Garnett; her sister, Janet G. Rust and husband, Ronnie; and her nephew, Cameron S. Rust. Brenda was a former employee of Owens & Minor, where she still had many friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA. Brenda faced many adversities, and she did it with dignity and grace.View online memorial
