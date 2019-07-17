GARNETT, Brenda Beadles, of Tappahannock, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Beadles and Mary "Dolly" Langford Beadles; and a daughter, Karen Meischeille Garnett. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Stacey) Garnett; a daughter, Leigh Anne (Leon) Custalow. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Chase, Josie, Sarah, Dalton and Cooper. Memorial services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va.View online memorial