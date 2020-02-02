GARNETT, Evelyn Jones, 96, of Lynchburg and formerly West Point, Va., passed peacefully away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was 96 years old and was still as sharp as a tack. She was married to Charles "Dick" L. Garnett Jr., for 57 years before he passed in 2009. She was predeceased by her parents, William W. and Mazie Carwile Jones; a brother Emmett Jones; and a sister, Marion Yates. She was born in Gladys and went to Longwood College, where she received a teaching certificate. She taught for five years and then met and married the love of her life. They moved to West Point and she worked at Citizen & Farmer's Bank for 30 years. She was a dedicated member of West Point United Methodist and sang in the choir for 40 years. She is survived by a brother, Henry Malcolm Jones and his wife, Frances; and a sister, Doris Shirey and her husband, William. She is also survived by loving nieces, great-nieces, nephews and a great-nephew. We would like to thank the care that Gentle Shepherd Hospice, especially Gwen and Mackenzie and Bentley Commons gave Aunt Evelyn the last several months. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church in St. Stephens, Virginia. Any contributions can be made to West Point United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 610 West Point, Va. 23181. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 434-237-2722, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
