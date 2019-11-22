GARNETT, Francis "Dick," of King and Queen, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Ellen Garnett; loving children, Linda and Craig Lindner of New Orleans, La., Mark and Stacey Garnett of King William, Va.; grandchild, Elliott; three sisters, Marie Rose, Arlene Tucker and Juanita Walker (Frank), all of Gloucester, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Dick served in the United States Navy during Korea, he retired from Chesapeake Corporation and was an active member of Mattaponi Baptist Church for 60 years, serving as a trustee and deacon as well as serving on numerous other committees. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Mattaponi Baptist Church, where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mattaponi Cemetery Fund, 13466 The Trail, King and Queen Courthouse, Va. 23085.View online memorial