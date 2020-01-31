GARNETT, Luther E. Jr., 89, of King William, Va., passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by son, Billy; first wife, Ruby; sister, Nanna Lea; brother, Louie; and his parents. He is survived by his children, Rickie (Dallas), Joanne, Debbie (Doug), Wendy (Terry); and sister, Grace; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and a wonderful caregiver, Mary. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 2, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or New Century Hospice of Tappahannock, who helped care for dad.View online memorial
