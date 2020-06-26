GARNETT, Rev. Dr. Mary Geraldine Thorne, a native of Middlesex County, Va., born on December 22, 1932, transitioned from labor to reward on June 17, 2020. The daughter of her late parents, James Thorne and Mary Olive Paulk Thorne-Tabb, is survived by her husband, Rev. Garry W. Garnett; daughters, Joyce G. Bassette (Reginald), Chesterfield, Va. and Garolyn Garnett, Henrico County, Va.; sisters, Inez Thorne-Brokenbourough, Philadelphia, Pa. and Sarah Tabb-Thompson, Petersburg, Va.; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing was held Thursday, June 25, 2 to 6 p.m. at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, 3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Shacklefords, Va. 23156. Graveside Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 26, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Cemetery, 398 Hockley Lane Shacklefords, Va. The service will be streamed live at zoom.us or by phone at (301) 715-8592 with access code 927 9278 8354. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rev. Dr. Mary Geraldine Garnett Scholarship Fund, First Baptist Church Hockley, P.O. Box 699, Shacklefords, Va. 23156.View online memorial
