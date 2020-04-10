GARNETT, Phyllis A., was born on June 2, 1946, and grew her wings on April 5, 2020. She is survived by three sisters, Marilyn Johnson-Brewer (David), Vernelle Garnett-Davis (Ken) and Geneva Garnett-Stewart; favorite niece, Doreen Garnett-Plaskett (Michael); five additional nieces, two nephews; special great-nephew/godson, Devin Plaskett; several great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
-
Kroger to limit shoppers entering its stores