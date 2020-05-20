GARRETSON, Dorothy L., 78, of Powhatan, widow of Rev. Henry "Bud" Garretson, took her heavenly flight home May 18, 2020. She is survived by her children, Rhonda Hammonds (Tommy) of Amelia, Cynthia Andrews (Rickey) of Powhatan, Ricky Garretson (Korena) of Amelia, Teresa Wade (Edwin) of Chesterfield, Becky Chrisitian (Joe) of Powhatan, Scott Garretson of Amelia, Jason Garretson (Jennifer) of Powhatan; two sisters, Margaret Coleman of Appomattox, Shirley Wright of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Janice Garretson of Powhatan; 24 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Tony Garretson. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
