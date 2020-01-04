GARRETT, Brenda Koris, 70, of Sandston, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Amory. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lori Gill (Mike Gillend), Adam Garrett (Georgia Fogleman), Donald Koris (Melinda); grandchildren, Tiffany Mozingo (Jamie), Chelsea Gill (Ryan Tate), Christopher Vandervalk, Patrick Garrett, Blake Koris and Weston Koris; and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will follow at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
