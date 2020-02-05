GARRISON, Hazel Nesmith, was born in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, on August 6, 1921. She went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. Hazel's chief delight was spending time with her family and friends. It was not uncommon to find her in the kitchen preparing home-cooked meals for those she loved. She always looked for the good in others. Her life's motto was, "If you don't have a kind word to speak, it is better not to speak at all." Hazel, along with her surviving husband, William Garrison were active members of Chamberlayne Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was predeceased by her brothers, Marvin Nesmith, Clifton Nesmith and Everett Nesmith. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Garrison; her daughters, Janet Daughtry and Carol Von Herbulis; her grandchildren, Lauren Burgwyn and Taylor Titus; her great-grandchildren, Adelyn Burgwyn and Bennett Burgwyn; and her sisters, Anne VanDyke and Bertha Klaus. Following the interment, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Virginia Baptist Children's Home in honor of the Waldbauer Home. Mailing address is 860 Mount Vernon Lane, Salem, Va. 24153. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. (Proverbs 31:30). Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
