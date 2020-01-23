GARST, Glenda Kaye Ashwell, passed into the arms of the angels on January 20, 2020. Our momma fought a fearless fight against dementia and Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which she ultimately won, for now she has been healed. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son and beloved brother. Left to forever miss her are her daughter, Lori Sanchez; grandson, Chadson Sutphin (Ashley); great-granddaughter, Kahlyn Sutphin; son, Christopher Garst; grandson, Peyton Garst; granddaughters, Presley Garst and Leslie Ann Garst; great-grandson, Zachary "Z.J."; niece, Tessa Liferidge (Derrick); great-nephew, Nehemiah Liferidge; and a host of dear loved ones. Thank you to our loving caregivers, Naketta, Tarsha and Felicia, who tirelessly cared for and loved momma as their own. We are all blessed to have you in our lives. Thank you to Heartland Hospice for the care. We are forever grateful and love you all, Lori, Chris and Leslie Ann. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
