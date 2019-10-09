GARTRELL, Wilma Jean, 79, a 36-year resident of Chester, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born in Lenoir City, Tennessee, to Clarence Boyd and Wilma Ruth Shinpaugh Goodwin, Mrs. Gartrell attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she met Cecil Eugene "Gene" Gartrell, her loving husband of 59 years. After many years and many moves as a Naval officer's wife, Mrs. Gartrell settled happily in Chester and embarked on a 30-year career as a realtor, most recently with Long and Foster. Mrs. Gartrell was an active member of Chester Baptist Church for 35 years. She was an avid walker and enjoyed her daily two-mile walk. Wilma is survived by her husband; two sons, David Christian Gartrell and wife, Susan and Ryan Andrew Gartrell and wife, Mandy; her four grandchildren, Nicholas, Haley, William and Jordan Gartrell; her sister, Linda Goodwin Cornett and husband, Earnie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Robert Goodwin. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross by visiting www.redcross.org in memory of Wilma Gartrell. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771