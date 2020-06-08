GARY, James Jr., age 71, of Richmond, departed this life May 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rose Gary; two sons, Johnny and James III (Monique) Gary; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnnie Sills Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Pearley Moore; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Governor's guidance on attendance will apply.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday