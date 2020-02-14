GARY, John, age 68, of Richmond, departed this life February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Martha Gary; one daughter, China Chimere; four sons, Cory, John, Brock and Chance Gary; three stepdaughters, Kimberly Harris (Dana), Katrina Lewis and Kathy Royster; one stepson, Kevin Lewis Sr. (Patricia); a host of grand and great-grandchildren; two brothers, George and Willie Gary; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Bernetta Finney-Vincent and Etta Finney; two brothers-in-law, Bishop Hampton Finney and Essex Finney Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial
