GASKILL, Roy "Wayne," 74, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away September 24, 2019. Survived by lifetime sweetheart and wife, Susan Whitaker Gaskill; and devoted mother, Mary Dunn Gaskill. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel of Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike. Tributes may be made to Fork Union Military Academy, 4744 James Madison Highway, Fork Union, Virginia 23055. Fork Union, founded in 1898, has maintained their aim of providing a solid Christian-based education. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?