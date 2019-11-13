GASS, Albert Lee, 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home. Al was born and raised in Glasgow, Ky. Mr. Gass attended the University of Kentucky. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company after 34 years of service as the Managing Director of Facility Engineering. He was a faithful member of the West End Church of Christ. Preceding him in death were his parents, Andrew and Fannie Gass; and his brothers, Robert Gass and Joe Gass. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Margaret Jane Gass; sons, Kevin Gass (Kristen), Eric Gass (Brenda); a sister, Ruby Janice Gass; brothers, Jimmy Gass (Letty) and John Gass (Mildred); granddaughters, Victoria Taylor Gass, Erika Danielle Marston (Brian) and Rachel Leigh Schaible (Stetson); grandsons, Andrew Gass (Rachel K.) and Michael Gass; as well as great-granddaughters, Genevieve Marie Gass and Ophelia Brynn Gass; and great-grandson, Thomas Albert. He will have visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. with funeral services at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Graveside services will be held in Glasgow, Ky., on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Services for Albert Gass will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at Crow Funeral Home in Glasgow. Family will receive friends from 9 to 12. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…