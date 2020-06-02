GAULDEN, Dennis Louis, 68, departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his family in Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maureen; daughter, Jennifer Stephens (Joe); son, David (Kasey); grandchildren, Ayden, Mina, Jonah, Jacob, Ryen; his father, Neill Goff; sisters/brothers-in-law, Elaine Facka, Dee Berkebile, Janne Beihart (Jack), Ceci Harrison (Hartwell), Ann Berkebile, Steve Southern; and a host of nieces and nephews. Denny was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and attended Vincennes University in Indiana then graduated from the Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked for the Department of Corrections for 37 years while having a locksmith business on the side. After retiring, he was the Vice President of his father's stage curtain business (Plastic Products). He loved fishing and football. He coached football for many years for the Midlothian Athletic Association. He was an active member of Epiphany Catholic Church for over 35 years and was a devoted husband, son, father, grandfather and friend. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Virginia Massey Cancer Center (Bone Marrow Unit), MCV Critical Care Unit, the Virginia Cancer Institute and Sarah Cannon Cancer hospital for their compassion and care of Denny. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial Mass will be celebrated on June 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. The service will be livestreamed on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ChurchoftheEpiphany/live/. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Catholic Church of Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236, or the Massey Cancer Center, 401 College Street, Richmond, Va. 23298.View online memorial
