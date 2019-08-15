GAULT, Ronald "Ronnie" Lanier, of Richmond, Va., passed away surrounded by family on August 13, 2019, at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ben R. Gault of Columbia, S.C.; and his ex-wife Mrs. Gertrude Weaver Gault. He is survived by his two children, Suzanne Morris (Steve) and Ronald L. "Lanny" Gault Jr. (Terry Sue), both of Richmond. He is also survived by his three granddaughters, Kari Rochelle (Tommy), Kathryn Morris and Carter Smith (Scott); as well as two great-granddaughters, Taylor Rochelle and Mirka Smith. Ronnie was a graduate of Lexington High School in Lexington, Va., where he was a standout athlete, football, basketball and track, as well as being academically distinguished. He was in the Class of 1949-B at VMI. As an alumnus, he served a term as his class agent for fundraising and also sat on the Sportsman (now Keydet Club) Board. He had a long sales career in the bottling and packaging industry working for, among others, Miller Manufacturing and International Paper Company. During his final years of declining health, his love for VMI and Lexington was exceeded only by the love for his family and their well-being. He was always there to support his family when needed. Despite his physical decline, his mind remained sharp and he would gladly engage in discussions about politics, investing or sports. As always, he was steadfast in his views and did not mind sharing his strong opinions. He lived life on his terms and he had no regrets about his choices. The family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped in the last few weeks. In particular, we want to thank Lafonda Bullock for her giving dedication over the past many months. At his request, there will be no funeral service. The family will gather in Lexington at a later date to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the VMI Keydet Club in Lexington, Va.View online memorial