GAY, Patricia Ann Dombrowski Ibanez, age 82, of Midlothian, Virginia, born 1937 in Jamestown, New York, passed away November 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clementine Butryn Dombrowski and Joseph D. Dombrowski; sisters, Joann Dombrowski and Alice Howard. She is survived by her brother, Joseph D. Dombrowski Jr.; three daughters, Mary Beth Ibanez Groarke, Katherine Ibanez Wickliffe and Stefanie Ibanez Ross (Dr. David Ross); and grandchildren, Nora, Patricia, Kathleen, Isabel, Richard, Galen and Eleanor; and a host of other relatives. Patricia attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland, eventually moving to Richmond, Virginia as a registered nurse. She was a dedicated public health nurse with the City of Richmond and State of Virginia, retiring after 30 years of service. Patricia loved her daughters and grandchildren dearly. Her small dogs, Ollie, Chamonix and Holly, gave her tremendous happiness and peace. She loved walking, spending time in her garden, reading, going to the beach with the family, celebrating her grandchildren's birthdays and other milestones and spoiling her grandchildren. Patricia loved telling childhood stories, especially about the escapades with her brother, Joe, and the shenanigans, often the ringleader, when a student in nursing school. Blessed with a wry sense of humor, she was pragmatic and often said she preferred celebrations rather than dwelling on life's curve balls. Found in her private papers: a "Dear Abby" poem saved 35 years ago with the line, "Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there, I did not die," intimating that her memory is in the wind, glistening snow and sounds of laughter. May her memory be eternal. A very special thanks to The Memory Center, Legacy Hospice and her longtime caregiver and friend, Susan Smith of Visiting Angels. A memorial service followed by reception will be held Saturday, November 30, at 11 a.m. at the Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113. Inurnment will be held by the immediate family at a later date. Online condolences can be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial