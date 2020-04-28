GAYLE, ELSIE

GAYLE, Elsie Corker, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Gayle Bower; and her husband of 52 years, Davis Lee Gayle. Elsie is survived by her son, Brian Gayle; son-in-law, Michael Bower; grandchildren, Jennifer and Kevin Bower (fiance, Ashton Daniels) and Andrew and Jessica Gayle; and sisters, Martha Britton and Betty Jones (Ed). Elsie was an active member of Shady Grove UMC for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved all flowers, particularly orchids and roses. Elsie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother whose kind, caring and compassionate qualities will be missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove UMC, 8209 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com

