GAYLE, RICHARD

GAYLE, Dr. Richard C., 72, of Sandston, Va., passed away August 19, 2019. The second of six sons, Richard grew up in Sandston and was educated in Henrico County Public Schools. He enrolled at The College of William and Mary, but interrupted his studies to serve overseas in the US Navy before returning to complete his bachelor's degree. He earned master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, spending an interim year as a Fulbright Scholar in Jyvaskyla, Finland. Dr. Gayle served on college faculties in Tennessee, North Carolina and at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he retired in 2013 as professor emeritus after 26 years. Dr. Gayle was recognized for his teaching proficiency in exercise sciences, and his sense of humor and effectiveness with students were legendary. Throughout his life, Richard enjoyed family vacations at the beach and interacting with his Sandston neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Major D. Gayle Jr. and Catherine P. Gayle; and a brother, Charles I. Gayle. He is survived by his son, Matthew C. Gayle; former wife, Mary Anne Blazek; brothers, Kurt H. Gayle (Barbara); Dr. Michael E. Gayle (Cheryl); Father Nicodemos D. Gayle (Lydia); and Alan M. Gayle (Wendy). Funeral arrangements will be finalized later. Memorial donations may be sent to a favorite charity of Dr. Gayle's, the American Heart Association, at www.heart.org.View online memorial