GEITHMANN, Gary R., CDR Geithmann was the son of the late Frances and Melvin Geithmann and is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Suzanna Gordon (Dr. Jon Gordon); and brothers, Joe Geithmann, Melvin Geithmann; sister, Pat Wolfe. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, Tenn., with a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Reception to follow in fellowship hall. Memorials may take the form of donations to the Naval Historical Foundation, 1306 Dahlgren Ave. SE #2, Washington, D.C. 20374 or Boy Scout Troop 137, 406 Newbary Ct., Franklin, Tenn. 37069, in loving memory of Gary Geithmann. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289.View online memorial
