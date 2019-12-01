GENTRY, Mary Loving, 90, of Mechanicsville, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a special aunt and friend and was well-loved by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Lerue Everett Gentry Jr.; her parents, Arrento and Blanche Loving; brothers, Herbert, Andrew, Arrento ("Son"), Clarence, Harry and James; and sisters, Ethel and Gertrude. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Gayle Gentry Brittingham (Dave); sons, Everett Steven Gentry (Ann) and Kevin Lerue Gentry (Anne); four grandchildren, Eric Gentry (Jennifer), Katy Brittingham Campbell (Russ), Richard and Maggie Gentry; three great-grandchildren, Levi and Cambell Gentry and Rowan Lerue Campbell; a sister, Reva Edwards; a sister-in-law, Patricia Gentry; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Noëlle C. Loving "But Tomorrow" Foundation at 2260 Cardiff Way, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236 or Trinity Presbyterian Church at 113 Wilkinson Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial