GEORGE, Calvin "Dale," 72, of Foxwells, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, on his 40th wedding anniversary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Capt. Norman B. and Charlotte C. George of Foxwells; and his sister, Norma G. Arnett. He is survived by his wife, Lillian S. George; two daughters, Maggie Elbourn and her husband, Paul, of Miskimon and Leigh Ann George of Manns Harbor, N.C.; his sister, Gail G. Huff; and brother-in-law, Fred W. Stamm III and his wife, Rose, of Richmond; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He has two grandsons whom he adored and were his pride and joy, Joseph "Bailey" Elbourn and William Zachary "Zach" Elbourn. Words cannot express the love and devotion he had for his family. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service in White Stone Baptist Church cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury Foundation, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, Va. 22480.View online memorial
