GEORGE, Donald Haydon, of Reedville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 25, 1926, in Fairport, Virginia, to the late Captain Ira George and Inez George. Following in the footsteps of his father and uncles, Donald pursued work at sea from an early age, sailing aboard the deck boat Dudley, coastal freight boat Armistice and the menhaden steamers Mermantau and Shoal Harbor, all before graduating high school. After graduation from Reedville High School in 1944, Donald immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a signalman for the remainder of WWII aboard USS Farquhar (DE-139). Upon his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1946, Donald attended Randolph-Macon College, graduating in 1950. While in college, he continued to sail as mate aboard menhaden steamers during his summers at home. Donald spent his professional career with the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia, serving for 38 years as a Naval weapons development expert, receiving numerous awards and commendations. While working at NSWC Dahlgren, Donald volunteered as a civilian observer in the combat zone in Vietnam, developing weapons tactics for U.S. forces. Upon his retirement in 1983, Donald spent his time with his family, fishing, gardening, watching menhaden boats, supporting the Reedville Fisherman's Museum and fixing anything and everything that needed repair. Donald is survived by his sons, Donald Haydon "Donny" George Jr. of Fairport, Virginia and William Courtney "Billy" George and daughter-in-law, Debbie, of Chesterfield, Virginia; and his sister-in-law, Nell Carter Courtney of Richmond, Virginia. He is survived by three grandsons, Donald Greene, Jason Greene and Kevin Greene, all of Suffolk, Virginia; and two granddaughters, Kati Leigh Frye of Woodbridge, Virginia and Kendall Knickerbocker of Chesterfield, Virginia. He is also survived by two great-grandsons, Kannon and Hudson; two great-granddaughters, Avery and Juliette; his nephew, Bobby George; niece, Audrey Pretlow Mitchell and husband, Steve; and numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in passing by his loving wife, Jane Courtney George of Kinsale, Virginia; his beloved daughter, Beverley George Greene of Suffolk, Virginia; his brothers, Ira, Robert and Cullen; and his sisters, Audrey and Kaye. He was a patriot, U.S. Navy Sailor, commercial fisherman, civil servant, Mason, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and a friend to many. He will be dearly missed. A private graveside service will be held at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville.View online memorial
