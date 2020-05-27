GEORGE, Ellis P. Jr., 67, of Lynchburg, passed away at home Monday, May 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Joy Crane George. Born on March 27, 1953, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, he was a proud graduate of the University of Richmond, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. He made lifelong friends at the U of R but the one he stayed closest to was his roommate, Jim Cornetta, of Norfolk. Both of them added more friends after college; they called themselves the "Night Owls" and continued to have regular social get-togethers until this day. Ellis loved life and he found special joy in hunting, the beach, fishing in Florida, antiquing, yard work and he attended Calvary Baptist Church, Lynchburg. He is survived by his daughter, Lyndsay George of Richmond. Also surviving are mother-in-law, Patsy Joy; stepdaughter, Christy Schmitt and husband, Brandon; stepgrandchildren, Taylor Crane, Thomas and Charlotte Schmitt; stepgreat-granddaughter, Destiny Jones; sister, Suzie Godsey of Tennessee; brother, Lester and his wife, Pat George, of Richmond. In light of the restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …