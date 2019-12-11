GEORGE, Henry Harman, passed away on December 5, 2019, in Williamsburg, Va., at his residence. He was born on May 21, 1943, in Richmond, to his loving parents, William Brooks George and Elizabeth Simmerman George. Words from Henry: "Hi, it's Henry. Nancy and I have always felt that being brief is a good thing. So we will try to keep this brief. I have been blessed to have terrific parents; a sports-loving brother, Billy, who taught me so much; an amazing wife, Nancy and our three wonderful children; and a large, extended family. Wonderful memories for me were made at St. Christopher's School, the College of William & Mary and the Darden School of Business. Looking back over the years, we have also been very fortunate to have so many great friends. Each of you are very special to us and we thank you for your friendship. I would also like to give special thanks to my colleagues at Investment Management of Virginia. Finally, as some of you know, we have always cherished our animals. While Daisy was our favorite, each one brought his or her uniqueness to our home. Over the years it has been my honor to serve on a number of boards. Each of these provide a valuable service to our community. However, the board we particularly enjoyed is the William & Mary Tribe Club Board, which raises funds for Tribe Athletics. Should you be inclined, we would greatly appreciate donations to the Tribe Club, P.O. Box 399, Williamsburg, Va. 23187. My life has been very blessed." A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Va., with a reception to follow in the church's fellowship hall. A private burial will be held in Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial