GEORGE, Jacqueline "Jackie" Steinke, passed away October 29, 2019, at the age of 88. Born in Wisconsin on May 12, 1931, Jackie called Virginia home since childhood. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Marie Risgard Steinke and George Frank Steinke; one brother, Frank Risgard Steinke; and her husband, Charles K. George Jr. Jackie graduated from Highland Springs High School, class of 1948. She retired from the Federal Government after an exciting career "On the Hill," working as a secretary for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Jackie is survived by one sister, Bernice Colvard of Annandale, Va.; one dear nephew, Kevin Steinke and his wife, Nancy of Midlothian, Va.; two nieces, Anita Colvard of Bluemont, Va. and Lisa Colvard of Centreville, Va.; one great-niece, Susan Steinke Shaw and her husband, Ian, of Madison, Wis. Jackie was a talented artist of various mediums. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling and sightseeing. She was patriotic, kind and generous in supporting a multitude of charities. The family will gather at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va., on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. at 11 a.m. Our family would like to say thank you to her caregivers at Our Lady of Hope and her many Hospice nurses.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
First of Guy Fieri's Richmond-filmed restaurant episodes to air in November
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
KIRBY, MASON
-
UPDATED: Short Pump Middle at center of controversy over 'derogatory language' on field trip
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247. Spaces 3 & 4. Valu…