GERCZAK, Regina Marie, 61, of White Stone, Virginia, passed away on October 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Gerczak; five sisters and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Donahue; and her sister, Theresa. Regina worked for many years as a substance abuse specialist for the Community Service Board. She was also an AA member for 30 years and served as a Steward for the Boat Club of White Stone. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Virginia.

