GERGELY, Katalin Maria, went quietly to be with God May 1, 2020, surrounded by family and beloved friends. Born August 22, 1938, to Jozsef Viniczai and Maria (Kardos) Viniczai, of Kispest, Hungary, she made her way to the United States in 1967, via Geneva, Switzerland and Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Widow of Alexander Sandor Gergely (April 2008); she is survived by her daughter, Edie Maria DeVries; her grandson, Colton John DeVries; and her granddaughter, Alexandra Katalin DeVries. Katalin shared her love of nature by creating an extraordinary garden covering many acres at her Powhatan home. Those who knew Katalin loved her spirited disposition and her gentle loving way with animals and children. The way she lit up a room and many peoples' lives will be missed, but she is now at peace in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, etc., please donate to Richmond Animal League at 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236 or online by clicking the DONATE tab. Whether donating by mail or online, please do so in memory of Katalin M. Gergely with acknowlegment to Edie DeVries (RAL has contact information).View online memorial
