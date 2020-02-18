GERHEART, Mary Olgers, 89, of Highland Springs, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sadie Olgers; husband, Edgar Earl Gerheart; sisters, Helen Thomas (James), Lois LeMaster (Francis), Dorothy Ford (Ross); brothers, Robert Olgers (Babe) and John Olgers (Edna). Mary worked as a seamstress for Freeman Marks and was a devoted member of Sandston Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Poarch (William), Michael Gerheart; Kathryn Pearsall (Haley), to whom she was both a mom and an aunt; grandchildren, Cliff Poarch (April), Jacob Poarch (Katherine), Ashley Sexton (Josh), Meredith Stout (Zach); and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4660 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sandston Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sandston Baptist Church building fund.View online memorial
