GERMAN, BEVERLY

GERMAN, Mrs. Beverly Fitzgerald, 83, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born on February 21, 1937, in Wadhams, New York, to Tom and Mary Fitzgerald, she grew up on her parents' dairy farm in Westport, New York. She graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany and became a teacher. She taught at several schools in upstate New York before marrying and eventually settling in Midlothian, Virginia. She lived there for more than three decades as she raised her children and taught special education at Clover Hill High School until her retirement. As her health declined, she moved to Charlottesville in 2013 to be closer to her daughter. Beverly was a strong and independent woman, a nurturing teacher, a kind and giving friend, and above all, a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was curious and adventurous, whether it was driving across the country and the unpaved Alaskan Highway in 1966, taking her kids skiing, playing basketball, reading the Sunday New York Times, or researching in her encyclopedias long after they had been replaced by the Internet. She was artistic and creative, making everything from birdhouses to bike racks, hand sewn Halloween costumes and hand painted note cards. She retained a lifelong love of the outdoors and natural beauty, and she enjoyed working in her yard and planting flowers and trees. Beverly was deeply compassionate, especially towards those who were struggling. She delivered Meals on Wheels and befriended those in need with her generosity. She also loved a good joke, hearty laughter and friendly wagers on March Madness. She poured her heart into her children and delighted in her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Beverly is survived by her son, Christopher German of Asheville, N.C.; her daughter, Mary Manley and her husband, Mark, of Charlottesville; four grandchildren, Sean and Will German of Asheville, and Ryan and Katie Manley of Charlottesville; and her two sisters, Nancy Jean Dugan of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and Mary Lou Fitzgerald of Westport, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at the Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Condolences may be left online at www.hillandwood.com.View online memorial
