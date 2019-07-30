GERRING, Michael W., 83, died July 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jane; and son, Pat. He spent most of his adult life in the Richmond area. His working career was mostly in financial services, including head of charge card recovery for banking. His part-time endeavors included rental homes, renovations and management and construction. A graduate of Benedictine, 1954, he attended various area churches. His passions included sports cars and pets that he enjoyed with his wife. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial