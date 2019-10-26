GETCHELL, Luke Whittier, born December 19, 2004, left our world early Sunday morning, October 20, after a 15-month battle with leukemia. He will be missed by his mother, Lisa Johnson; his father, Andrew Getchell; his stepfather, James Johnson; siblings, Nicholas, Andy, Hunter and Kayla; and a large but close extended family. He also leaves behind his dog, Sadie, an impressive collection of LEGOs and a legacy of love in those he touched with his life. A student at Grove Christian School, Luke was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia during the summer before his 8th grade year. Since then, he faced this disease with relentless humor and a resilience that inspired those blessed to have known him. Luke's family and friends will celebrate his life at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, 8701 Ridge Road, Henrico, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Noah's Children's Fund; information may be found at http://www.noahschildren.org/support-us or by calling (804) 287-7700. His ashes will be interred at a later date.View online memorial