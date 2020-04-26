GHEE-MILES, Ada M., 68, of Charles City, departed this life on April 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bernard G. Miles; two children, Sherard Ghee and Monica Ghee; mother, Juanita Hudson; five grandchildren, Tre`Von, Deanna, Aaliyah, J`Vaun and Trevor; two brothers, William Jr. and Kirby Claxton; sister, Sharon Claxton; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where a private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Interment Little Elam Church cemetery, Charles City.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
