GIANNASI, Marion Hester, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was the widow of John Gabriel Giannasi Sr.; and was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Thomas Hester and Allene Breedlove Hester; sisters, Josephine Hester Taylor, Dorothy (Darlene) Hester Peters, Hilda Hester Furlong; and brother, Carl Thomas Hester Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Brent Giannasi; sons, Thomas Frank Giannasi and John Gabriel Giannasi Jr.; grandsons, Gregory Thomas Giannasi and Jeffrey Dale Giannasi; daughter-in-law, Selena Mullins Giannasi; and nieces and a nephew. Marion was a Charter member of Reveille United Methodist Church and a member of Richmond Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century, Commonwealth Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Richmond-Stonewall Jackson Chapter 1905, United Daughters of the Confederacy, The Tuckahoe Woman's Club and other civic organizations. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be private. It was her request in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23221, Benedictine College Preparatory, Father Adrian Harmening Scholorship, 12829 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
