GIBBS, Charlotte Thomas, 70, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, April 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Estelle Watkins. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Charlene T. Easter and Philip Thomas Jr. (Curtisa); two sisters, Vergetta Jones (Clifton) and Denise Ferguson (Darryl) four grandchildren, Philip III, Nia, Camron and Coya;and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. A private Celebration of Life service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Live streaming will be available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…