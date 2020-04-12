GIBBS, Charlotte Thomas, 70, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, April 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Estelle Watkins. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Charlene T. Easter and Philip Thomas Jr. (Curtisa); two sisters, Vergetta Jones (Clifton) and Denise Ferguson (Darryl) four grandchildren, Philip III, Nia, Camron and Coya;and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. A private Celebration of Life service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Live streaming will be available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

