GIBBS, Hazel Elizabeth Toole, left us to join Dad on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Thomas M. Gibbs Sr.; her parents, Ellis and Elizabeth Toone of Skipwith, Va.; her siblings, Alma Toone, Edna Ritter, Thelma Gregory, Violet Dawkins, Dudley Toone, Garnet Toone and Earl Toone. Hazel is survived by her daughters, Melba Brumfield (Carl) of Glen Allen, Linda Snellings (Donald) of Chesterfield; and son, Tommy Gibbs Jr. (Deborah) of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Elliott Powell, Larry Snellings, Chris and Brian Gibbs; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew, Raymond Toone (Betty) of Chase City; and niece, Dorothy Lee Reynolds (Fred) of Chesterfield, Va. Hazel was Dad's "better half" as she over saw all operations and financial business with their auto dealerships, repossession business, nightclubs and real estate company. She was a licensed broker and handled the all business that they invested in. She was an active member of Monument Heights Baptist Church, the Old Dominion Woman's Club and volunteered with many community programs. Hazel and Tommy traveled the world from the Olympics in Canada in 1988, to Hawaii and every island in the Caribbean and their many trips to Cuba before the Cold war and of course across the U.S. She followed sports, especially baseball, and made several trips to see the Yankees play. Mom loved her flowers and her blackberry cobbler was always delicious (No sharing of her recipes). She believed in equality and non-judgment of people she would meet through social or work environments and had a love of faith and family. Services will be held Thursday, July 9, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave. Viewing and visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., followed by the service. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. Please follow the guidelines for mask and distancing. We extend our deep appreciation to the staff and nurses at Our Lady of Hope Assisted Living for their dedicated care and friendships they made with our parents and to Heartland Hospice for seeing Mom off with a peaceful travel to join Dad. When Mom and Dad had the Sahara Club on North Avenue, they had Sam and Dave perform many times and became good friends with them. Mom loved the Motown hit, "Hold On, I am Coming" and we are sure she is singing that to Dad now. Rest in peace, Mom, and enjoy reuniting with Dad and all your family and friends. Our love could be no deeper than it is for you.View online memorial
