GIBBS, Robert Lewis, 95, joined his family in Heaven Sunday, August 18, 2019. Mr. Gibbs served his country proudly in the U.S Army, 82nd Airborne Division during WWII. He was active in the Masonic Fraternity for 53 years and was a H.O.D.A.R. of the William Byrd Chapter. Mr. Gibbs was a longtime member of Colonial Place Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Muirhead Gibbs. He is survived by four children, Robert Gibbs (Amy), Scott Gibbs (Leslie), Rebecca Stein (Alan), Melissa Carscadden (Rob); six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 4204 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23227. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23227 or the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial